One of the goals of the war in the Middle East is to undermine the financial dominance of the Arabian Peninsula. Experts discussed this and other topics on the "Editors' Club" project on Belarus 1. According to the program's guests, Donald Trump's strategy in the conflict with Iran is becoming clear.

"Nobody believes a single one of Donald Trump's public statements anymore. They check through the Iranians, the Israelis, and some other parallel sources—I don't know, objective or subjective, but still. Why is he doing this? It's an information fog, a war strategy. He's playing with this momentum and watching the reaction. It may fly in some places, it may not fly in others, but Trump said the most crucial and terrifying thing for all his allies. Or maybe they shouldn't open the Strait of Hormuz. For them, this statement was the most terrifying. And it was done for only one purpose—their continued subjugation."