BSU journal "Mathematics. Informatics" included in Scopus database
The journal of the Belarusian State University "Mathematics. Informatics" is included in the large international scientometric database Scopus. This is the first periodical publication of BSU, presented in the information system of this type. The status of Scopus confirms that the journal complies with international criteria for assessing the quality of scientific articles and gives it the status of an international publication. The possibility of inclusion in the Scopus database of two more editions of BSU is being considered: "BSU Journal. History" and "BSU Journal. Geography.
