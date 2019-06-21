Belteleradiocompany journalists to shoot film about Chechen Republic

Journalists of our media holding will shoot a film about the Chechen Republic. Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont and director of the Chechen state television and radio company Grozny Akhmed Dudaev agreed on this today. The colleagues got acquainted with our possibilities of content production and saw our largest studio 600 Meters.



It should be noted that today the Grozny TV and Radio Company is the leader in the information services market in the North Caucasus.