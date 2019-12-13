Jury to summarize results of national competition of professional skills World Skills Belarus -2020

Today is the final day of the competition of young masters of the national competition of professional skills - World Skills Belarus. The jury will summarize the results and determine the best in their field. The Chinese-Belarusian industrial park "The Great Stone" takes part in the national competition. 325 contestants up to 21 years gathered here. Here they cook dishes, master furniture, sew, make unusual hairstyles and even demonstrate their professionalism in the restaurant service.



Schoolchildren also compete for the title of the best. Young masters attend a separate program. In general, the contest program includes 47 professional competencies. For the first time, "Building Design Technologies" and "Primary Education" are presented.



