Bison moved to Minsk Zoo from Mogilev

On the eve of the New Year holidays, another animal arrived at Minsk Zoo. A one-year-old bison came to the capital from Mogilev. It doesn't have a name yet. It will be chosen by zoo workers when observing the character of the animal.



The most favorite treat is a loaf. The newcomer has already adapted to the new conditions and even started eating from a hand. It lived among 80 bison in Mogilev, now there will be only two species in Minsk Zoo.