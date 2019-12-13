3.39 RUB
Bison moved to Minsk Zoo from Mogilev
On the eve of the New Year holidays, another animal arrived at Minsk Zoo. A one-year-old bison came to the capital from Mogilev. It doesn't have a name yet. It will be chosen by zoo workers when observing the character of the animal.
The most favorite treat is a loaf. The newcomer has already adapted to the new conditions and even started eating from a hand. It lived among 80 bison in Mogilev, now there will be only two species in Minsk Zoo.
