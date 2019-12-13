Star Trek to places of military and labor glory of the Belarusian people to start on January 26

The 57th Star Trek along the places of military and labor glory of the Belarusian people will start today. It will unite more than 300 people. It includes teachers and students of pedagogical universities of our country, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. They will visit 10 districts of Belarus, where they will meet with war and labor veterans, hold meetings and lay flowers at common graves of soldiers and civilians killed in the war. The participants honored the memory of those killed during the Great Patriotic War: they laid flowers at the monument to students and teachers.