Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Russia:

Belarus is a republic that has not abandoned the Soviet legacy, it peacefully held a democratic referendum, preserving the Russian and Belarusian languages; a republic that has not gone the way of oligarchy and privatization and reforms; a republic that has preserved the entire machine-building complex and turned out to be the example of how to carry out reforms on the basis of Soviet achievements, using, among other things, the market mechanism.

The head of the party recalls: when he came to the political commission in Strasbourg, he was shocked, because the first thing he was told was: let's try Belarus! For what? For the fact that the country was unwilling to listen to foreign intelligence services - neither MI6 nor the CIA, for Lukashenko's defense of genuine sovereignty.