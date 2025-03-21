Polish fence in Belovezhskaya Pushcha led to flooding of territories and loss of forest stand

The Polish fence in Belovezhskaya Pushcha causes great harm to the unique natural complex - a UNESCO World Heritage object. This was stated by Victoria Voronova, Head of the Department for the Use and Protection of Water Resources of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Belarus, at the international scientific-practical conference dedicated to the World Water Day, BelTA informs.

"The woodland has historically developed under conditions of a stable hydrological regime. Today Poland has erected a capital fence along the state border with Belarus, including in the territory of Belovezhskaya Pushcha. Its construction with the arrangement of a technical road for maintenance is an insurmountable obstacle for surface runoff. These circumstances have caused flooding of the territories on the Belarusian side with the area of over 19 hectares, which leads to the complete destruction of the forest stand and changes in its species diversity. It is not just about changing the hydrological regime, but also about disrupting migration routes and further impoverishment of the wildlife gene pool," said Viktoria Voronova.

According to her, risks of transboundary impacts can be reduced under integrated water resources management. However, it can be achieved only by joint efforts of the whole international community, taking into account the interests of each country.

The expert reminded that Belarus is a party to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.

"Intergovernmental and interagency agreements, technical protocols in the field of protection and use of transboundary waters have been signed with all neighboring countries, within the framework of which data should be exchanged on a regular basis. However, over the last five years, Belarus has been providing such data unilaterally, except for cooperation with the Russian Federation. A number of neighboring countries of the European Union, which have assumed obligations to implement international treaties in this area, treat their compliance with them in relation to our country formally or ignore them altogether," said Viktoria Voronova.

Every year on March 22, World Water Day is celebrated in many countries of the world. Its task is to attract public attention to the existing environmental problems of water objects and, in general, to remind about the importance of water and its careful attitude to use it.