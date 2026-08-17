Politico, in its analysis of European approaches to supporting Ukraine, focuses on Latvia’s position. Official Riga is clearly attempting to blackmail Brussels. The Baltic state has problems with money in general and with filling its budget in particular, so it is demanding European support.

Latvia’s prime minister is seeking €7 billion from the EU on the grounds that the country is suffering tangible financial losses because of anti-Russian sanctions. On top of that, the national budget is set to allocate as much as €15 billion for military needs over the next seven years — roughly 5 percent of GDP annually.

Latvia can afford this level of militarism only by shifting largely, if not entirely, onto external support. So far Brussels has not given in to the Latvian pressure, but that could change. The EU itself is not sparing expense on the war, borrowing on the financial markets and then, as economists put it, “dropping money from a helicopter.”