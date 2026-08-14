$1 Billion Target: Minsk and Tehran Push Trade and Joint Production

Belarus and Iran are moving forward with practical, multi-layered cooperation — and both sides made that clear today.

Igor Brilevich, deputy chairman of the Council of the Republic, met with Iran’s ambassador to Belarus and underscored the consistent bilateral dialogue and mutual support between the two countries. He also pointed to a high level of understanding when it comes to coordinating positions inside international organizations.

Sergei Aleinik, Сhairman of the Permanent Commission of the Council of the Republic, outlined the concrete results:

“We have advanced, and the dynamics of our trade and economic cooperation are solid. On the agenda are several joint projects involving the supply and possible assembly of Belarusian equipment that is in demand in Iran — agricultural machinery, vehicles, and mining equipment. Our social and humanitarian ties are also strong. More than 250 Iranian students are currently studying in Belarus. We cooperate in healthcare. And of course we paid attention to interregional links, because as the chamber of territorial representation we always focus on that.”

Over the past several years the relationship has shown steady positive momentum and a trusting dialogue at the highest levels. The two sides discussed priority steps for joint projects aimed at expanding bilateral trade. Belarus’s head of state has set a clear target: raise trade turnover with Iran to $1 billion.