1045 Lithuanian Trucks Placed in Special Guarded Parking Areas in Belarus

Lithuanian trucks, which have been prohibited from departing since November 9 until the border with Belarus reopens, have been placed in designated parking areas. A total of 1,045 vehicles are now located at checkpoints including Berestovitsa, Benyakoni, Kotlovka, and Kameny Log.

The truck drivers complied with the official customs requirement by parking their vehicles in guarded lots, and they are now free to leave Belarus peacefully.

However, the fate of more than 220 Lithuanian trucks remains uncertain, with 140 of them still stranded on the roadside near the border. Customs authorities and police are currently searching for the owners of this transport.