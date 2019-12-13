140 people recognized as victims of criminal acts by Polish law enforcers on border

The Investigation Committee of Belarus has opened a criminal case for crimes against human security. The atrocities of the Polish law-enforcers on the border are under review. The materials of the case will also be sent to international organizations. In early December, a request was sent to Poland to provide legal assistance, which wasn’t answered.

140 people are recognized as victims in the criminal case on the atrocities of the Polish force troops on the border. There are facts, stories, protocols of interrogations. All this is collected in five volumes of the case.

The Investigation Committee of Belarus initiated a criminal case for crimes against human security after the Polish security services poisoned people, even one-year-old children, with hazardous chemicals on the border, used water cannons in subzero temperatures, exploded flash-bang grenades and sprayed gas - and all this on Belarusian territory. In five volumes of the case, the facts of the deportation, torture and cruel treatment of refugees trying to enter Germany are also documented, for example from November 8-16. It also documents how the Poles set up additional barriers, paramilitary armed patrols and cordons, used aviation equipment. The volume one of the files, by the way, begins with copies of international documents concerning refugees.

Strongly toxic and irritating toxic chemicals found on the seized samples

Strongly toxic and irritating toxic chemicals were found on the seized samples. The chemicals caused poisonings, burns and other injuries to at least 30 victims.



For a systematic analysis, investigators studied materials from other regions as well. For example, on October 29, three citizens of Syria, who had residence permits in Germany, were denied assistance and expelled from the territory of Poland. Another three citizens of Iraq, one of whom was carrying the body of his brother, were expelled as well. The man with diabetes died because Polish police officers refused to provide insulin.

Zeyad from Iraq was also in Polish territory when his legs failed. He asked the border guards to help and not let him die. But they threw the man out behind the barbed wire near the village of Podlipki, Grodno District. On October 24, the refugee died of hypothermia. On November 21 near the frontier post "Peschatka" we found an Iraqi citizen with multiple broken legs resulting from the meeting with the Polish frontier guards.

According to the husband of the murdered Wafa, the family crossed the Polish border on September 10. Nine days later they were found by "men with guns in military uniforms, who were communicating in English and Polish. One of them hit and pushed the woman, and she fell into the ground, gasping for air. People asked to call an ambulance. They said they would pay, on which a lady in military uniform reloaded her gun, demanding to go to Belarus. The refugees were not allowed to take the clothes and shoes that were left in the woods. The man carried his wife across the border. They fell asleep in the woods, he told the investigators. "My son woke me up and said my mother wasn't moving. After what happened, I saw those soldiers on Polish territory. They were watching the Belarusian servicemen helping us".

Another dead man had diabetes with hyperglycemic coma, pneumonia, purulent bronchitis. The Poles didn't help him, they just threw him away, leaving him to die in the woods.

The investigation continues. Neither piles of barbed wire, nor tanks and armored vehicles, nor tens of thousands of Polish soldiers armed to the teeth at our borders will save the criminals from responsibility. All data will be sent to international organizations, including the United Nations and the Council of Europe, for legal evaluation. The crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations, a according to international norms.