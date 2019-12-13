3.42 RUB
25 years ago, Alexander Lukashenko was the only foreign leader who flew to Belgrade under NATO bombs
The President of Belarus has always been a consistent supporter of peace. Exactly 25 years ago - on April 14, 1999 - Alexander Lukashenko became the only leader who flew to Belgrade. At that time Yugoslavia was being bombed by NATO, and our President was not given any security guarantees. Moreover, they sent fighter jets. But the head of Belarus, as well as the entire nation, as well as the Serbs, are not those with whom one can speak the language of blackmail and threats. Alexander Lukashenko flew through the closed sky to "at least a millimeter closer to peace."
Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus (1999):
“My visit to Yugoslavia at this difficult time may bring the peaceful settlement of this problem at least by millimeters, at least a little closer. As for the prospects, I very much hope that it will end in peace in the near future, because the deadlock is already obvious for both sides. But if for the Yugoslavs this war is a just, domestic war in defense of their people, then I think NATO and Western countries should get out of this difficult situation.”
Serbs remember the deed of the Belarusian leader. They also remember their history lessons. They have learned well who is a friend and who is an enemy, even if the enemy speaks about "humanitarian" goals, protection of human rights. In 1999, the alliance launched Operation Allied Force without UN Security Council authorization, "forcing peace" by dropping cluster bombs and depleted uranium shells on civilians. The Serbs remember it.
