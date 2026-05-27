3,000 Delegates from 44 Countries Participate in Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e11f267-ae0b-4a05-99a6-670cd0db8115/conversions/086ff512-b5b1-4ce9-9a8b-ca052c0fe467-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e11f267-ae0b-4a05-99a6-670cd0db8115/conversions/086ff512-b5b1-4ce9-9a8b-ca052c0fe467-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e11f267-ae0b-4a05-99a6-670cd0db8115/conversions/086ff512-b5b1-4ce9-9a8b-ca052c0fe467-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e11f267-ae0b-4a05-99a6-670cd0db8115/conversions/086ff512-b5b1-4ce9-9a8b-ca052c0fe467-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF 2026) has already begun its work in Astana. What has been accomplished so far, and what joint projects are businesses and government agencies discussing?

The first thematic sections, which opened at 9:00 a.m. local time (Astana time is two hours ahead of Minsk time), have already concluded their work.

Overall, the forum is large, bringing together 3,000 participants from 44 countries. Interest in the Eurasian Economic Union is enormous, primarily because the union is adept at reaching agreements and finding opportunities for cooperation.

Following the forum's first sessions, joint agreements are already being signed. Further thematic platforms are opening simultaneously. One of the main topics is labor migration in the EAEU and the development of digital services that are changing the balance of power between businesses, job seekers, and the government.

Long-term forecasts are also being discussed. The declarations on the development of Eurasian integration until 2030 and 2045 place particular emphasis on this area. Each country has own national labor migration services, but it's still important for them to interact and collaborate within the five countries, as the participating states are creating a single labor market.

At the same time, another session is being held on the digital transformation of industry. It completely changes the production process. Belarus is also following this path.

Yuri Chebotar, Minister of Economy of Belarus:

"Digitalization is now permeating all processes at enterprises. For us, it is most important to integrate equipment into a single production cycle. This will improve quality, increase the speed of work, and minimize material and labor costs. In fact, through automation, we are accelerating production and increasing its competitiveness."