Kazakhstan is currently hosting the Great Eurasian Marathon. The EAEU prime ministers are discussing, among other things, the wider use of artificial intelligence in all sectors of the economy.

Kazakhstan offers ready-made solutions, while Belarus also advocates for rational digitalization that benefits citizens and the economy.

This is the 46th meeting of the Intergovernmental Council. The starting point is January 1, 2015, the day the union was established. From the very beginning, the prime ministers have had a tradition: meeting quarterly in one of the countries to discuss pressing economic issues and, most importantly, to resolve them concretely and promptly, taking into account the interests of all, which, of course, is in line with Belarus's position.

And with this spirit, Belarus handed over its 2025 presidency to Kazakhstan, which will set the tone for integration in 2026.

Alexey Bogdanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan:

"There are virtually no contradictions between Belarus and Kazakhstan. Yes, last year we held the EU Presidency, and today Kazakhstan is actively developing its digital agenda. Last year, a new Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies was created. And a great deal is being devoted to this digital development in the country. Belarus, of course, supports this global trend. And we are working together on all regulatory legislation that is approved with a "high standard" and will integrate them into our lives."

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The last time the prime ministers met in Moscow was in December 2025, where they discussed a product labeling system and a unified customs policy.

It is clear that some issues always remain that require further discussion. A good opportunity presented itself at this meeting.

The work began immediately. The meeting is being held in a restricted format and, as we know, closed to the press. Yes, it's a discussion, but it benefits the entire union. The main topics are foreign trade and the implementation of artificial intelligence in all sectors of the economy.

We'll learn more details on March 27 during the expanded meeting.

But the prime minister's agenda won't end there: Friday, March 27, will be devoted to the digital agenda. The "Digital Almaty" forum is transitioning to "Digital Kazakhstan," an even more global format designed to convey the full benefits of artificial intelligence for all sectors of the economy and the Eurasian Economic Union as a whole.