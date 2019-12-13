US State Secretary to visit Belarus

A working visit to Belarus by US State Secretary Michael Pompeo is scheduled for January 4. This information was confirmed by the head of the information and digital diplomacy department, press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz.



The program of the visit includes Michael Pompeo’s high-level talks, a meeting with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and other events. It is expected that they will discuss the issues of Belarusian-American relations and regional security.

