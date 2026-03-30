4th Council of Republic's Session to Take Place on April 2

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The 4th session of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus will take place on April 2. Five bills, including two ratifications of international agreements, are being submitted for consideration by senators.

Members of the Council of the Republic will review:

• The draft law of the Republic of Belarus "On Amending Laws on Subsoil Use";

• The draft law of the Republic of Belarus "On Amending Laws on Rulemaking";

• The draft law of the Republic of Belarus "On Amending Codes on Administrative Liability";

• The draft law of the Republic of Belarus "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and on the prevention of tax avoidance and evasion";