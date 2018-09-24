3.72 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
73rd session of UN General Assembly opens in New York
Nearly 200 issues are on the agenda, including issues from such areas as international security, disarmament, sustainable development, humanitarian assistance, the promotion of justice and the development of international law. Within the framework of the session, there will be political debates, during which the leaders of the UN member states will make a speech.
In total, more than 90 heads of state, about 40 heads of government and more than 50 foreign ministers will speak at the discussion areas during the session.