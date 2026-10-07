Terrorism does not recognize state borders, so no state can counter it effectively alone. What matters here is a deeper partnership between the SCO and the CIS on these questions.

At the BelExpo venue in Minsk, delegates to a large thematic forum are discussing common approaches to the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The SCO and CIS countries have enormous potential for further development and for consolidating their efforts on the counter-terrorist track. Yevgeny Sysoyev, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center, said so at the large forum in Minsk.

Experts note that terrorists are now actively mastering the digital environment, using artificial intelligence, cyberattacks and cryptocurrencies. That dictates a need to widen the framework of cooperation.

Yevgeny Sysoyev, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center:

“Today a historic event is taking place in Minsk. We have witnessed the opening of the latest — already the fourth — Counter-Terrorism Forum, which has brought together competent agencies and bodies representing international organizations in the format of two international associations: the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. These two authoritative international structures have united and integrated their efforts both in political and diplomatic terms and, tomorrow, in the format of joint anti-terrorist exercises of a practical character, aimed at strengthening the combat cohesion of the special units and other operational units of the competent agencies of our states in the fight against this global evil.”

The digital environment also opens new opportunities for terrorists: social networks, messengers, even gaming platforms — that, too, has to be worked on, and it was also discussed at the forum.

Ularbek Sharsheyev, director of the executive committee of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure:

“Digitalization helps the development of the state, as do the economy, education and other matters. But, unfortunately, the same mechanisms are used by terrorist groups for their own selfish ends. It is artificial intelligence that is used to recruit new members and accomplices of a terrorist organization, to create content and to instill their ideologies in young people. So this is a very great threat today. As has already been said, the illegal financing of terrorist groups is carried out using the internet, cryptocurrencies and digitalization.”

The forum marks the partnership architecture of the CIS and the SCO reaching a level of logical completeness. The two largest organizations in Eurasia are combining their potential to create a single space of stability.

Here the role of Belarus and of the country’s president is worth noting. Alexander Lukashenko’s position is well known: strengthening cooperation into practical interaction.

On 8 October it will be worked through by the special units of six countries — Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Russia and Uzbekistan — in the exercise “Eurasia-Antiterror 2026.”