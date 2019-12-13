A. Guryanov: The EAEU countries will take coordinated measures to regulate exports

The EAEU countries will take coordinated measures to regulate exports. First Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Guryanov announced this on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan. Today the meeting was held in a narrow format. Belarus was represented by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The agenda also included issues of insurance support for mutual and foreign trade, the convergence of non-tariff measures and export customs duties.