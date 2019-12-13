A. Lukashenko to pay working visit to Tajikistan on September 15-17

The President of Belarus will pay a working visit to Tajikistan on September 15-17. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader. In Dushanbe, Alexander Lukashenko will take part in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In addition, a meeting of the heads of the SCO and CSTO states is planned in the capital of Tajikistan at the suggestion of the Belarusian leader. The situation in Afghanistan and measures to ensure security in the region will be discussed there. The President of Belarus will also talk with the foreign leaders.