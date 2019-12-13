EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

A. Lukashenko to take part in session of CSTO Collective Security Council on December 2

The President of Belarus will take part in the session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on December 2. A number of Belarus initiatives aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the association will be announced.

During the session, the leaders of the CSTO countries will discuss the situation in the region of the organization and the world as a whole, implementation of previously reached agreements and countering new challenges and threats, as well as strengthening inter-parliamentary interaction. These are the priority areas of activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

