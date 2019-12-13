A. Lukashenko and V. Putin to hold meeting of Supreme State Council of Union State in video conference format

3.43 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in the format of a video conference today. The agenda includes 6 issues. The Presidents plan to approve a package of important Union programs. They have already been agreed on in September at the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers and will become a practical basis for deepening integration. In addition, trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Russia, military doctrine, and the concept of the migration policy of the Union State will be discussed. They will also touch upon the awarding of the Union Prize in the field of science and technology, as well as the implementation and monitoring of the Supreme State Council’s decisions.
