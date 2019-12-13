A. Lukashenko and V. Putin: authorities of both countries interested in giving additional impetus to development of interregional ties

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have repeatedly stressed that the authorities of both countries are interested in giving an additional impetus to the development of interregional ties. The thesis was confirmed today at the plenary session of the Forum.

This platform can be called the most important economic and communication project of the Union State.

Alexander Lukashenko called the BelNPP the most ambitious Belarusian-Russian project in recent decades. The nuclear power plant is vivid evidence that Belarusians and Russians have every opportunity to further expand their economic, cultural and just friendly ties, according to the Belarusian leader.

Our country maintains close contacts with more than 70 regions of Russia: from Smolensk to Sakhalin. Every year Minsk receives at least a dozen delegations headed by Russian governors. Perhaps, the most important issue at the moment is political and economic pressure on Belarus from the West. The leaders voiced a unified approach to confronting the sanctions rhetoric.

The states of the Western world have relied on strength. Therefore, developing unity and expanding cooperation are of particular importance. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus is not just a good neighbor for us, but first of all our closest ally. We will support fraternal Belarus. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

One of the key topics of the Forum of Regions is scientific and technical cooperation in the context of digitalization. Experts from our countries and all over the world conclude that digital technology can be used not only for the good: fakes become widespread. Cryptocurrency does not fall under any legislation, which makes it attractive to criminals and terrorists. Both Presidents are sure that there is a demand on the Union agenda for a consolidated approach to high technologies both for politics and for the economy.

Digitalization has long become an integral part of our reality, and in the future, humanity will certainly face even more global issues. I am sure that the transition to the creation of digital platforms will contribute to increasing the innovative potential of Belarus and Russia. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus