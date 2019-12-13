А. Lukashenko: Constitution will lay the foundation for changes, but the development will be evolutionary, not revolutionary

The country develops the Constitution for the nation, for the real demands of life. This was stated by the President at an enlarged meeting with the Constitutional Commission that had been accumulating ideas to reform the Basic Law for the last six months.

Today there was a big exchange of opinions in the Palace of Independence. The preliminary results have been summed up. The President insisted that a referendum on a new version of the Belarusian Constitution should be held not later than next February. The main point is that the renewed Basic Law should guarantee a peaceful development of Belarus. The Commission has offered a draft of the new Constitution. A public discussion is yet to take place.

Though months of laborious work are behind us, it seems that everything is just beginning. The President thanked 36 members of the Constitutional Commission, which comprises MPs, scientists, lawyers, public activists, businessmen and political scientists, for their work. They analyzed international experience, public proposals and ideas that came up during the dialogues. They tried to hear everyone and to take into account all opinions.

I have been closely following the process, listening to your speeches in the media. In short, I was involved in what was going on. We can say that there is a draft of the new Basic Law of the country. It is patriotism and historical memory that really make us one people, one nation. If we emphasize this in the Constitution, it will not contradict the standards and principles of jurisprudence. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

Continuity of Social Policy

It corresponds to the course of the state, which is supported by the majority of the country's citizens. But there is a danger of granting privileges for anything and everything. We must by no means allow that. Social protection is not an extension of privileges. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

The updated constitution should eventually secure a peaceful development of Belarus.

When you design the draft of the Constitution, think about your children, because they have to live. And we are not going to die yet. So think about yourself and your children. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

The Constitutional Commission proposes to amend 53 articles of the Basic Law and add 14 new ones.

Today Peter Miklashevich, head of the Constitutional Court, dwelled on the essence of the proposed innovations. They see no alternative to the presidential form of government in the country. But they propose to revise the powers of the President, the Parliament and the government, significantly expanding the area of responsibility of the executive and legislative powers. Another proposal voiced was to establish the constitutional status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

There is no consensus in the commission on the death penalty. Should we leave it as it is, limit the use of an exceptional punishment or abolish it altogether?

Today, the position of the Constitutional Commission is as follows: at the moment there is no need to put this issue to a referendum. For this purpose, a special referendum should be held in the future. Petr Miklashevich, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Belarus, Chairman of the Constitutional Commission

A. Lukashenko has expressed his position on the death penalty: this question should be considered in the future. This is a very sensitive and ambiguous theme. It should not be solved at random. In the commission itself there are both supporters and opponents of the exceptional measure of punishment. On the one hand, there is inevitable responsibility for the worst crimes. On the other hand, there is humanistic approach.

Updating of the Basic Law of the country: Exchange of opinions in the Palace of Independence

There is no clarity about the amendments to Article 69 on the right of the labor collectives to nominate candidates for deputies. The Commission is not against keeping this provision, but there are those, who believe that it should be done by parties and citizens.

Today, everyone could express his/her opinion. The participants of the meeting took this opportunity. The role of business, security, the international situation, questions of privatization and politics. Many participants went far beyond the discussion of the draft of the Belarusian Constitution. Life is more complicated than even the most perfect document. That's the whole point of an open dialogue.

A special group will be set up for this purpose and it will finalize the draft of the Basic Law within a month. But the Constitutional Commission will also take part in its work.