3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
A. Lukashenko to pay working visit to Russia today
President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation today. A meeting and negotiations between the Head of State and the President of Russia are scheduled in Moscow. The leaders will discuss the current agenda of the Belarusian-Russian relations.
They will substantively dwell on relevant issues of trade and economic interaction, following the telephone conversations earlier. As expected, interaction in the fight against COVID-19 will be discussed, further steps will be taken to restore a full-fledged transport connection. Among the priorities is the union theme. In addition, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will consider joint response to current challenges and threats, exchange views on the situation in the region and the world.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All