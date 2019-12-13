A. Lukashenko to pay working visit to Russia today

President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation today. A meeting and negotiations between the Head of State and the President of Russia are scheduled in Moscow. The leaders will discuss the current agenda of the Belarusian-Russian relations.



They will substantively dwell on relevant issues of trade and economic interaction, following the telephone conversations earlier. As expected, interaction in the fight against COVID-19 will be discussed, further steps will be taken to restore a full-fledged transport connection. Among the priorities is the union theme. In addition, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will consider joint response to current challenges and threats, exchange views on the situation in the region and the world.