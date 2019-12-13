These days, Dushanbe is becoming the center of big politics. Two great forums, the CSTO summit and the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, will be held there at once. Today, our President went to the capital of Tajikistan to participate in them. The most urgent and critical issues of international security are on the agenda. The situation in Afghanistan is of great concern.

Ahead of the meetings in Dushanbe, Alexander Lukashenko discussed these issues with individual leaders and initiated the conversation in forums. We need a consolidated position, primarily within the CSTO, to prevent the spread of drug trafficking, to prevent acts of terror and to deal with the problem of migrants.

A few hours ago, the Belarusian Forge No. 1 landed in Tajikistan. The first talks have already taken place. Alexander Lukashenko met with his colleague and good friend Emomali Rahmon. The leaders noted the positive dynamics in bilateral relations and reconciled positions on the eve of tomorrow's meetings.

Situation in Afghanistan to be discussed at CSTO summit

This year's CSTO meeting is first of all about the developments in Kabul. Washington has literally fled and left the country to the Taliban and dozens of warring tribes. Meanwhile, refugees from Kabul are rushing to our borders.

And while the leaders are arriving in Dushanbe, this morning the secretaries of the security councils and foreign ministers prepared their views at a joint meeting. Only by joint efforts we can bring peace to Afghanistan. Not to implant something alien to them, but to help them develop on their our own.

Emomali Rakhmon and Alexander Lukashenko are truly good comrades. Minsk and Tajikistan are a good example for geopoliticians: the states have no disagreements.

By the way, the meeting was held at the Palace of Nations. This is the heart of Dushanbe. All major events of both the CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summits will be held here. By the way, despite the face-to-face format, the pandemic has made adjustments: Chinese leader Xi Jinrin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend it remotely.

Another threat issue is drug trafficking. It hits security in every sense of the word. The Taliban claimed that they want to stop this drug trafficking, which has been done by the pro-American government. We need to work together with them, to cooperate in this regard. Also, since Afghanistan's overall budget has two main sources: 80% comes from foreign aid and drug trafficking, if these two sources are removed, what will Afghanistan actually live on? Sergei Markov, political scientist and director of the Institute of Political Studies (Russia)

Tomorrow is a big politics day in Dushanbe.