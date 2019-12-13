А. Lukashenko: It's time of historic stress test for Shanghai Cooperation Organization

These days, a session of the Council of the CSTO heads of state was held in Dushanbe. Today is the anniversary summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Belarus is among the participants. As our President said at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CSTO, it's time for a historic stress test for the organization. Eight proposals were voiced by Minsk, from the fight against external pressure to an alliance in the field of healthcare. A separate topic is Afghanistan.



Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tajikistan



Half the population of the planet, a quarter of the world economy and about one third of the members of the nuclear club - the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has fixed its political credo in the early days of its creation: "the struggle against three evils: separatism, extremism and terrorism".



Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping joined the conversation online. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke via video link.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“Congratulations on the 20th anniversary of the SCO. The continuing aspiration of a number of the SCO member states to join the organization is an evidence of its strengthening. I welcome Iran's accession to the organization. The global challenge is that now it is time for a historic test, probably the most serious one in history. The competence of the SCO allows it to deal with a range of issues: security, politics, humanitarian systems. But we can succeed only together by combining our potentials. We are a major regional organization. The status gives resources and opportunities not to play by the rules of external forces. We can guarantee peace in our own land, defend a multipolar world order, where the interests of all will be taken into account. It is necessary to accelerate the strategy of global development, the sphere of free high technology. The SCO can resolve regional conflicts and controversies.”



Xi Jinping urged to never allow outside interference in domestic affairs



Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China:



“It is important to intensify political dialogue and coordination in a timely manner, overcome together the issues that arise in the process of cooperation. We should firmly support each other's efforts to seek the development. We should support each other in holding elections and other important political events. We will not allow outside interference into our domestic processes on any pretext whatsoever. We must hold our own destiny in our own hands.”



The revival of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group is an important decision. This, by the way, is the key difference between the approach of the West and the Eurasian organization - the countries are not against anyone, but for peace and tranquility.



Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:



“The SCO faces the task of drawing a common line, taking into account the risks associated with the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan. We all understand that what is happening in Afghanistan directly affects the SCO members. A number of countries share a border with Afghanistan. First of all, we must make use of the SCO potential for launching an inclusive Afghan peace process.”



President: Belarus is ready to help in reconstruction of Afghanistan



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“Afghanistan is an observer state in the SCO. We respect their sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. We all want the country to stabilize and not to cause problems. The involvement of Afghanistan in the energy sector and so on. Our country is ready to assist in the reconstruction of Afghanistan. In the last few years there have been different points of view about Afghanistan. All the problems in Afghanistan should be solved by the Afghan people, only by them. They are the only ones to solve all the problems in Afghanistan. The Soviet Union and now America have been trying to solve problems by force for 30 years, and what have they achieved? We must treat them as equals. We must help Afghanistan. This is the only way to solve the problem.”



Yesterday's CSTO summit and today's SCO meeting gave us a clear answer - we will not go to war there.



By the way, the three days in Dushanbe were extremely productive for our country. Yesterday, the President met with the leaders of Iran and Pakistan - we agreed to increase contacts and exchange visits. The international agenda was reinforced at the level of the Foreign Ministries, with India and China. The organization is expanding - Iran is becoming a full member of the SCO. Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have received the status of partners.



А. Lukashenko proposes to create alliance in health care



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“The second problem is Covid 19. We support China's position. Russia and China have delivered vaccines, but the opponents still find obstacles. We need to unite, work together on a health alliance and vaccines. We have established vaccine production, in cooperation with our partners, and we give citizens an opportunity to be vaccinated. The vaccine must become a common good. The narcotics and extremism are of concern to our country as well. We fully support Tajikistan's decision to create an SCO anti-drug center.”



The revolution via social networks and massive media attacks from outside the country are also painful topics.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“Cyber-attacks and manipulations of consciousness are a dangerous challenge. They are detrimental to public interests. The main problem is the lack of an international legal system. The development of a global data security initiative, a digital good neighborhood belt would help to solve these problems. The prospective development of the SCO transport space will be conducive to the development as well. I would like to focus on rail transport. Railways are the most resilient transport during a pandemic. Belarus also welcomes the SCO energy initiative.”



In general, the leaders are considering a large-scale dedollarization of the SCO economic space - to pay each other in national currencies, thereby strengthening them. They signed 42 documents and thanked Tajikistan for chairing the organization. Next meeting will be held in Uzbekistan in 2022. By this time, the parties will develop a program on Afghanistan.



