A. Lukashenko about rally

This is the position of the head of state regarding the idea of organizing a large-scale rally in Minsk. It became known that the mass event will not be held.

The economy in its development will continue to be based on three segments export, investment and labor productivity. The government is already developing a program for five years. In particular, the state will focus on the construction of new production facilities for processing of raw materials.

