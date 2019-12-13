3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
A. Lukashenko about rally
This is the position of the head of state regarding the idea of organizing a large-scale rally in Minsk. It became known that the mass event will not be held.
The economy in its development will continue to be based on three segments export, investment and labor productivity. The government is already developing a program for five years. In particular, the state will focus on the construction of new production facilities for processing of raw materials.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All