A. Lukashenko: parliament formed, but lot of work remains

Alexander Lukashenko separately discussed the ways the parliament must be organized at the meeting with Natalya Kochanova, Valery Mitskevich and Vladimir Andreichenko, the former chairman of the House of Representatives. The Belarusian leader asked them to help in starting the workflow, sharing experience with those who occupied the deputy chair for the first time and setting up all parliamentarians for productive activities in the interests of the people who supported them in the election race.



It is necessary to choose the chairman of the House of Representatives. The candidacy will be determined by a secret ballot. The first decisions of the seventh convocation will be taken tomorrow at the first meeting.



