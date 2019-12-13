3.42 RUB
A. Lukashenko congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in presidential election
The President of Belarus held telephone talks with his counterpart from Uzbekistan.
Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the presidential election and wished him success in implementing his plans. The Heads of State discussed the topics of bilateral relations, noting their high level and dynamic development. At the same time, Minsk and Tashkent have good prospects for further deepening cooperation in various fields.
"This victory clearly demonstrates your high authority. It is an eloquent and indisputable evidence of the great confidence of the voters. The people fully confirmed their commitment to the course taken towards building a strong, independent, modern state."
Alexander Lukashenko also wished Shavkat Mirziyoyev good health, inexhaustible energy and expressed hope that soon the leaders would have an opportunity to discuss relations between Belarus and Uzbekistan at a personal meeting.
