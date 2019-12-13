А. Lukashenko invites Indian Prime Minister to Belarus

A visit of the Prime Minister of India to our country will be an impetus for the development of relations between Belarus and India. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at his meeting with Ambassador Ms. Sangeeta Bahadur, who is completing her diplomatic mission to Belarus. She is an experienced diplomat who has worked in various positions in Spain, Bulgaria, Mexico and the United Kingdom. She is an ambassador to our country since March 2018. And all this time she actively promoted dialogue. India, an influential global player and member of several major international organizations, is of interest to our country as a reliable and promising economic partner. In its turn, Belarus positions itself as the party which guarantees assistance and support in promotion of India's presence in the economic space of Europe and Asia. During nearly three decades of diplomatic relations we managed to make a big breakthrough. Of course, many plans have been affected by the pandemic. Therefore, an exchange of visits at the highest level is supposed to trigger a quick return to the implementation of the planned projects.