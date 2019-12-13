А. Lukashenko takes part in summits in Tajikistan

September 16 is a day of big politics in Dushanbe. The capital of Tajikistan is hosting summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the CSTO. The Belarusian President also takes part in these events.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan met the heads of state at the main entrance of the Palace of the Nation, and President Emomali Rahmon welcomed them in the hall of the palace. The talks were preceded by the traditional photo ceremony. Afterwards, the leaders and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas went to a small group of negotiators. On the Belarusian side, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei took part in the talks. The heads of state will have to discuss a wide range of topics on international and regional security problems, and to sum up the results of the organization's activities.