А. Lukashenko takes part in summits in Tajikistan

September 16 is a day of big politics in Dushanbe. The capital of Tajikistan is hosting summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the CSTO. The Belarusian President also takes part in these events.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan met the heads of state at the main entrance of the Palace of the Nation, and President Emomali Rahmon welcomed them in the hall of the palace. The talks were preceded by the traditional photo ceremony. Afterwards, the leaders and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas went to a small group of negotiators. On the Belarusian side, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei took part in the talks. The heads of state will have to discuss a wide range of topics on international and regional security problems, and to sum up the results of the organization's activities.

One of the most important issues is the situation in Afghanistan. There is an escalation of tension in the region. At the previous meeting, in the online format, Alexander Lukashenko urged to work out a common position on Afghanistan by the summit in Dushanbe. But the topics of the conversation between the leaders are much broader including NATO's growing activity and military capabilities, and migration issues are all in the spotlight and require an adequate response from the alliance. It is planned that the leaders will adopt a declaration of the Collective Security Council and sign several documents related to peacekeeping, military activities and the armament.

