А. Lukashenko: CIS should be given more weight and authority

The Commonwealth of Independent States needs a breakthrough in development! It is important that the voice of the CIS should be more prominent on the world stage. And we can do it. On Thursday, Alexander Lukashenko met with Sergei Lebedev, CIS Executive Secretary. Belarus' chairmanship in the CIS is indeed not easy. There is the ongoing pandemic, sanction pressure of the West and attempts to destabilize politically the situation in the region. Only joint efforts will enable us to confront them," the Belarusian leader said.

We should talk openly with heads of state, whether they are ready to move towards other, tighter unions. For example, the EAEU in the economic sphere, the CSTO in the military-political one. Something along these lines.I speaking about this, because the events of the last days, weeks, months have been a clear evidence that we have to be closer. I do not want some people to understand that I am trying to draw the CIS countries closer to the problems of Belarus that are associated with the latest incidents, and so forth. No, that is not the point. We need to think more seriously about the future.,Nobody guarantees us a peaceful life. But to be closer, while we are still speaking the same language, the current generation of politicians, we need to work, and very seriously.