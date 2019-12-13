A. Lukashenko: We have no reason to postpone presidential election

The President discussed the economic situation and the election campaign at the meeting with the speaker of the Council of the Republic.



The President discusses the widest range of issues with Natalia Kachanova. Alexander Lukashenko focuses on economic issues in the context of difficult global situation. The work of enterprises and people will ensure sustainability and minimize losses. Political campaign and measures to combat the spread of viral infections received special attention.



The peak of the incidence is passing now, according to the data. The President outlined the support of older people and other categories of patients who need medical care.



Belarus, on behalf of the President, will invite WHO specialists to evaluate the performance of the health system. This will allow citizens to receive independent assessments of the effectiveness of domestic medicine.



