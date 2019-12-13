PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

A. Lukashenko submits to Parliament bill "On the suspension of the Agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the EU on the readmission of persons staying without permission"

The Head of State introduced to the Parliament the bill "On the suspension of the Agreement between Belarus and the European Union on the readmission of persons staying without permission". The Agreement defines the mechanism of transfer, acceptance and return of persons, who have violated the conditions of entry, stay and residence. In the near future, the corresponding obligations of our country will be "frozen".

The Republic of Belarus pursues a policy in accordance with its interests aimed at ensuring security of its citizens. Of course, this decision demonstrates a high level of sovereignty and a willingness to demonstrate to the EU countries our serious intentions related to the implementation of a policy of double standards in relation to us.
Alexey Avdonin, analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies

Such a suspension is carried out by Belarus in accordance with international law. The Agreement stipulates that each party has the right, in part or in full, to temporarily suspend its operation, officially notifying the other party about it.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All