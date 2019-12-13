А. Lukashenka meets with Chairman of Russian Investigation Committee Alexander Bastrykin

This year the agencies of both countries are ten years old. The reforms of the investigation bodies of Belarus and Russia went almost in parallel. This first anniversary is an occasion to sum up the results. As before, we intend to fight crime together. Joint efforts will make it possible to improve the efficiency of criminal investigations in the territory of the two countries, be it tax evasion or corruption crimes. New times bring new challenges. Agencies support each other in solving high-tech crimes. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin in Moscow paid a lot of attention to security issues and the work of investigators.