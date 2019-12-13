3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
А. Lukashenka meets with Chairman of Russian Investigation Committee Alexander Bastrykin
The Supreme State Council of the Union State will take place on November 4. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko on September 10 at a meeting with Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.
This year the agencies of both countries are ten years old. The reforms of the investigation bodies of Belarus and Russia went almost in parallel. This first anniversary is an occasion to sum up the results. As before, we intend to fight crime together. Joint efforts will make it possible to improve the efficiency of criminal investigations in the territory of the two countries, be it tax evasion or corruption crimes. New times bring new challenges. Agencies support each other in solving high-tech crimes. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin in Moscow paid a lot of attention to security issues and the work of investigators.
Alexander Lukashenko warmly congratulated the heads of departments of the two countries and all those involved with the upcoming professional holiday, the Investigators' Day.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All