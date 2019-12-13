3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Shpakovsky: Belarus strengthens its presence in states of global South
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All
All
All
All
All
All
All
Belarus is transforming its foreign policy. In particular, our country is strengthening its diplomatic presence in the states of the global South. And here the Belarusians have something to offer.
This opinion was shared with our channel by Minister-Counselor of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia Alexander Shpakovsky. The experts continue to discuss the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. At the meeting, in particular, they talked about deepening cooperation with the countries of the African continent and the DPRK.
"Recently, the President of the Equatorial Republic of Guinea paid a visit. This is a significant player on the African continent. We will open our embassy there, at the same time we are closing our embassy in Slovakia. We see that our strategic interests require a certain diplomatic reorientation. Belarus aspires to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. We expect to join these reputable international organizations in 2024," said Minister Counselor of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia Alexander Shpakovsky.