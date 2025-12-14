Abbas Araghchi: I had a productive meeting with the President of Belarus

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as productive. He told reporters in Minsk, according to BELTA.

"I had a very productive meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Bilateral cooperation between our countries is developing very fruitfully. From a political perspective, very constructive interaction has been established. The countries are cooperating on all issues internationally, and political consultations are underway," the minister said.

Regarding trade and economic cooperation, Abbas Araghchi noted that it is also developing fruitfully, covering a wide range of issues. "Of course, one could say that it's not developing sufficiently. There are good developments in the investment sphere and in joint production. Iran is purchasing fertilizers from Belarus. Today, very important decisions were made in all areas without exception," the Iranian Foreign Minister stated.

Abbas Araghchi also announced an agreement reached that the Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications will visit Iran soon, and that substantive agreements on cooperation in transport and logistics will be reached.

The cooperation agenda between the foreign ministries includes the adoption of a program for agency interaction for 2026-2030.