"Minsk has made the right move by building strategic relationships with key Middle Eastern countries. Successful agreements with Iran, Oman, and Pakistan demonstrate that Belarus can play a crucial role in shaping a multipolar world. Focusing on strengthening ties with these countries helps Belarus diversify its economy, reducing dependence on traditional markets. Developing a partnership with Oman will be an important step in this strategy, opening a new horizon for mutually beneficial cooperation with the Persian Gulf countries."

"Currently, we're talking about developing the production of Belarusian-style agricultural machinery in Iran, which will mean expanding trade—at a minimum, supplies of equipment and components. The flow of goods from Iran to Belarus will also increase. I believe we'll see continued growth in trade. Why has this dynamic growth occurred? Why is cooperation being structured this way? Primarily for political reasons. Amidst the extreme instability of the global economy and the West's hostility toward countries seeking to develop independently and avoid being colonized by the West, these countries are seeking to unite and provide mutual economic support. This strengthens both trade and industry. In the case of Belarus and Iran, the policy of import substitution and the production of the widest possible range of industrial goods continues. In this situation, both the Iranian and Belarusian leaderships are developing a strong desire for further rapprochement."