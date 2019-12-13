Alexander Lukashenko to pay state visit to Mongolia on June 1-4

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to Mongolia on June 1-4, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.

Official talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will be held in Ulaanbaatar in a narrow and extended format. The leaders will discuss the promising areas of cooperation to maximize the full potential of Belarusian-Mongolian relations. First of all, the discussion will focus on opportunities to expand cooperation in trade and economy, supplies of demanded food and industrial products of domestic enterprises to the Mongolian market, as well as joint work in the agro-industrial complex.

The parties are expected to sign a number of documents that will strengthen the foundation of bilateral cooperation.

Alexander Lukashenko will also familiarize himself with the history, original traditions and customs of the people of Mongolia.