Alexander Lukasheko: Belarus will always be a friendly country to China

Such a high level of relations between Belarus and China underlines the stability of relations in politics, diplomacy and economy. Joint large projects have survived under the attack of the virus epidemic.



This was also possible thanks to the efforts of Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Tsui Tsimin. His 7-year diplomatic mission in our country has come to an end. Our President presented the diplomat with the Order of Honor for the development of relations in various fields from politics to the real economy. This is the highest gratitude for the personal contribution to strengthening the relations.



The countries are united by long-term mutually beneficial cooperation and strong friendship. And the personal one between the leaders has become the most convincing guarantee for businessmen. Chinese capital is present in many areas of the Belarusian economy: biotechnology corporation, Geely, Industrial Park "Great Stone". A huge market gave opportunities for our meat and dairy enterprises.



Alexander Lukashenko gave the answer to all those who fantasize about the inauguration today. There were especially many criticism from Poland. The offense of the West is incomprehensible, considering their attitude to our sovereignty, plus constant advice on how to live on. Alexander Lukashenko made it clear to his advisers from abroad that the affairs of our state concern only our state.



This is not the first time Belarus has come across biased assessments. The presidential elections took place and the elected head of state took office. The presence of the Polish ambassador is unlikely to add legitimacy. Therefore, today's statement of head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrel that the inauguration hasn't been legitimate enough, is perplexing.



As for our partners in the Celestial Empire, China opposes the intervention of external forces in the internal affairs of Belarus, the diplomat said.



The attitude of our partner in many aspects is indicative and an example for many. When China faced an unknown virus, Belarus was the first to provide support: it delivered a humanitarian cargo with everything necessary. And when the pandemic wave touched us, China gave support in return.



Minsk and Beijing gained $5.3 billion in 2019. The countries' plans for this year are no less ambitious. Due to the pandemic, the trade certainly decreased. However, trade in agricultural products between the countries has increased significantly. Plus there are big construction sites ahead. The PRC government regularly provides Belarus with free technical assistance. These funds are used to build a National Football Stadium, a swimming pool and social housing.

