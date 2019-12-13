Alexander Lukashenko: I have never betrayed Belarusians and I will never betray them

President of Belarus, the Chairman of the VII Belarusian People's Congress Alexander Lukashenko said at the session of the VII All-Belarusian People's Assembly on April 24 that he has never betrayed the Belarusian people and will not betray them, BelTA informs.

"Any talk that I or my children enjoy benefits from the state, for the state budget, or I'm roofing someone, or helping someone, and they give me something, or my money is in Arab countries, or somewhere else is nonsense. Today it is impossible to hide it. I have never been a thief and I will never let my children do that. I have never betrayed you and I will never betray you," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.