Alexander Lukashenko: They are dragging us all into the World War III through the conflict in Ukraine
Destructive forces are trying to rewrite history, denying the common contribution of Belarus and Russia to the Great Victory, and dragging everyone into World War III through the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, BelTA informs.
The head of the Belarusian state noted the similarity of the population of Belarus and Leningrad, who survived the years of war hard times, and stressed the importance of common efforts to preserve the historical truth. "We see that today Nazis, fascists and other trash, destructive forces are trying to rewrite history, to deny our common contribution to the Great Victory and justify their criminal actions of that time and today. Through the conflict in Ukraine they are dragging us all into the third world war, - said the President. - I am convinced that they failed then and all the more they will fail now.
