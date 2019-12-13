3.42 RUB
Delegates of National Assembly must be real and act in such a way that no one can criticize them anywhere
The President also preempted possible criticism from his opponents that only his supporters had gathered at the National Assembly: "Yes, the Lukashists have gathered here, but there are no enemies here and there will be none! This phrase was greeted by the hall with applause.
"I do this for the future. But after us there will be you, the majority. And there will be our children. And they must not be speechless. So tomorrow, if not today, we must say our word," the President added.
He also drew attention to the fact that delegates, voting for this or that decision, bear responsibility. "I did not shift this responsibility to you. I have been responsible for 30 years alone, making these decisions. And now we will be together. And together we will be responsible for it. Be always with your word, be strong and wise. And don't be afraid of anyone. If you need help - call us, we'll come," summarized the Belarusian leader.
