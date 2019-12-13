Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin hold talks in Kremlin

28 union programs are the key aspects of the meeting. The oil tax maneuver and issues of interaction in social spheres are among them. It is known that there is a general agreement on all roadmaps. And the conversation between the leaders is the final touch that brings the package of documents to signing.



According to experts, all the points of the union program are, first of all, related to the economy, and there can be no question of any surrender of sovereignty. Also, Minsk and Moscow intend to deepen cooperation, based on the sanctions pressure from the West. Today there is every opportunity to create own autonomous financial cluster and build up cooperation, for example, with China.



