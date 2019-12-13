Alexander Lukashenko at EAEU online summit: We have to be together to resist pressure

The real purpose of the West is the methodical destruction of the rivals, and one should be together to resist the pressure. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the online summit of the EAEU.

The Belarusian leader informed his counterparts about the steps the country is taking to solve the refugee crisis. Some Western countries have already tried to ask a number of members of the Eurasian Union for assistance and to influence Belarus. Warsaw, Brussels and Washington are silent on the root causes of the migration crisis. The West intends to strangle the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union in order to turn them against Belarus.







А. Alexander Lukashenko on external pressure and sanctions





Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: We have information that you have already received visitors from the Western countries and the United States to urge you to join the pressure on Belarus. You know that Belarus is already under the fifth package of sanctions. They say they are preparing the sixth and the seventh package, and it's not clear how many more are to come. This is economic pressure to strangle Belarus, to change not only the government, but the system of the state in Belarus.





The President thanked the Russian party and the other EAEU countries for the support to Belarus within their capabilities.

EAEC countries show growth in exports to foreign markets. This is the result of the development strategy of the union.



With regard to the pandemic, almost all the EAEU countries have seen an increase in exports to foreign markets. And this is one of the results of the development strategy of the Union until 2025, the implementation of which is under constant control of the leaders of the Eurasian Five. The progressive work on eliminating barriers to trade and forming common markets continues, although there are a number of fundamental issues on creating common markets for gas, oil and oil products. The key directions of the summit agenda should reflect the further growth of the economies of the Union's countries.











I believe it is necessary to focus on the interaction within EAEU development plans, the One Belt and One Road initiative, and the 2018 trade and economic cooperation agreement. We should continue dialogue with Egypt and Iran to finalize negotiations on free trade agreements, as well as intensify it with Israel. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus





V. Putin supports Lukashenko's proposal to strengthen industrial cooperation

Vladimir Putin supported Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to strengthen industrial cooperation in the EAEU. The countries managed to increase mutual trade through joint efforts. In 9 months, the volume of trade increased by 10% and, according to Russia's calculations, it will exceed the pre-crisis year figure.

Kazakhstan initiates cooperation projects in mechanical engineering

Among the proposals voiced by the leaders of other countries is the deepening of digitalization. In particular, Kazakhstan proposed to work on cooperation projects on production of microchips for mechanical engineering in order to meet the needs of the EAEU enterprises for subsequent export, to create a commodity distribution network of the EAEU, to continue work on identifying barriers to trade. In recent years, more than 80% of various barriers have been removed.

Armenia proposes to increase the share of settlements in national currencies

Armenia sees the effectiveness of association in the creation of a network of trade relations, as well as in increasing the share of settlements in national currencies.

In total, there are more than twenty issues on the agenda.

