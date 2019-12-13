Experts predict: West can use CSTO exercise for new provocations on border with Belarus

Belarus' national security issues were discussed at the Palace of Independence this week. The President convened a meeting of the Security Council. The event is a planned one in the working schedule of the head of state. The President always openly informs the society about the state of affairs and keeps everything that concerns threats under his personal control. The geopolitical situation in the world and around Belarus undoubtedly makes us promptly respond to all sorts of challenges, we are working on a proactive basis.

Our neighbors are intentionally escalating the already tense situation. Another claims and fears about the CSTO exercises in Belarus and the presence of PMC "Wagner" on our territory. New myths about aggression. By the way, to show that everything is open and transparent, we invited observers to the exercises. But Poland never sent anyone.

Let us theoretically imagine that Poland sent us observers and its journalists to the CSTO exercises. Would any of them say that everything is open and transparent and that we pose no threat? Naturally, no, because it is against the party policy.