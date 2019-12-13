Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Moscow to take part in EAEU summit and attend military parade on Victory Day

In Moscow, the head of state will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 8. This summit will be a jubilee one. In May it will be 10 years since the signing of the Treaty on the creation of the EAEU. The event will be held in a narrow and extended format. Alexander Lukashenko is expected to outline the position of Belarus on the main issues on the agenda and speak about the prospects for further development of Eurasian integration.

It is planned that the heads of state will discuss the implementation of the decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of December 11, 2020 "On the strategic directions of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025," as well as the implementation of the main directions of the EAEU international activities. The agenda of the meeting includes issues on the start of negotiations with Mongolia on the conclusion of a temporary trade agreement between the EAEU and its member states on the one hand and Mongolia on the other, on amendments to the regulations of the Eurasian Economic Commission, on the provision of information in accordance with the protocol on common principles and rules for regulating the activities of natural monopolies. In addition, it is planned to discuss the signing of a protocol on the electronic exchange of info.