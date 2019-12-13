Alexander Lukashenko sees no grounds for any confrontation in Belarus after voting

The Belarusian leader answered the questions of some of hundred journalists accredited to the event. The meeting was also attended by public representatives, media people, athletes. Many people wanted to talk to Alexander Lukashenko personally. The Belarusian leader answered the questions ranging from foreign policy, the development of integration associations to the domestic situation, and the security situation during the elections.



Many questions somehow concerned the election campaign and what was going on in the country against the background of the elections. This electoral period was not easy. Meanwhile, Alexander Lukashenko sees no grounds for any confrontation in Belarus after the voting. The country is sober in assessing the situation, there are no serious reasons for the chaos. Alexander Lukashenko himself is always ready to engage in a dialogue with his opponents, but the provocations will be unambiguously stopped.



The President spent about an hour answering the questions about relations with neighbors, economic consequences of the pandemic, security in the country.



